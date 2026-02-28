Mobley recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Mobley finished Friday's overtime loss as the Cavaliers' leader in blocks and rebounds while finishing second in points behind Jarrett Allen (25). It was Mobley's 18th double-double of the season and first since Jan. 23 against the Kings. He played just four games since the All-Star break while managing a calf strain that caused him to miss seven consecutive games from late January to mid-February, and the Cavaliers might limit the fifth-year forward's workload down the stretch, especially in back-to-back sets.