Mobley registered 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 win over the Raptors.

Mobley saw increased usage in the Cavaliers' frontcourt after Jarrett Allen (finger/quadriceps) left Sunday's matchup, and he matched his highest rebound total of the season while scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time since the start of the calendar year. The rookie had been held to single-digit scoring totals in each of his last two appearances, but he should have a chance to carve out a more prominent role going forward since Allen is expected to be sidelined indefinitely.