Mobley accumulated 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to Brooklyn.

Mobley was the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Darius Garland (34 points). He was efficient, getting most of his points through shots right at the rim, often dunks. He'll continue to be the target of the Cavaliers' guards -- Garland, Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo -- on pick-and-rolls and quick dump-off passes after penetration. Mobley and the Cavaliers will next face the winner of the Hawks-Hornets matchup, with the Hawks having the tougher frontcourt of the two.