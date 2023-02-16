Mobley finished Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers with 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were the Cavaliers' best players by a wide margin in this game, but Mobley also posted a strong stat line, even if his shooting numbers were a bit underwhelming, as he ended just one rebound away from posting what would've been his fourth double-double of the month. The second-year big man is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across eight February contests.
