Mobley totaled 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-87 victory over Miami.

Mobley had yet another efficient day shooting the basketball, and he's now hit 59.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (41-for-69) over his last six games. He also notched his second double-double of the weekend, as he also put together a strong showing Friday night against the Hornets (21 points, 18 boards, five assists).