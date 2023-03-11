Mobley finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to Miami.

Mobley was far from being at his best Friday, and he failed to significantly impact either end of the court while posting 15 or fewer points for the third time across his last five appearances. Despite a few subpar outings, the second-year big man is still averaging 16.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in five March contests.