Mobley ended with 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and eight blocks over 30 minutes during Friday's 112-88 victory over the Pistons.

Mobley was far from impressive on the offensive end in what turned out to be an uncharacteristic shooting performance, but he racked up the blocks, blowing his previous season-high out of the water (two). The USC product has logged 30 or more minutes in seven of his first eight contests of the 2022-23 campaign and should continue to add key value in points, rebounds and blocks, though he also is averaging over two assists per game and tallies steals regularly.