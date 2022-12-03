Mobley registered 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 107-96 victory over Orlando.

Mobley recorded his third double-double over his last four appearances, and he has accomplished that feat in six of his last 10 contests. The second-year big man continues to play well and the numbers back him up, as he's averaging 15.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.