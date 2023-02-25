Mobley produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 136-119 loss to the Hawks.
Mobley was coming off a 31-point, nine-rebound performance Thursday against the Nuggets, but he couldn't repeat those figures Friday and posted his lowest scoring output of the month. The ups and downs are somewhat expected with a second-year player, however, and Mobley remains an appealing fantasy asset in both season-long and dynasty formats due to his two-way upside.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Leads Cavs in scoring Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Strong performance Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Dominant in win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Posts double-double in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Lifts offense in losing effort•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Another 20-point effort in loss•