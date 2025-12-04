Mobley finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 loss to Portland.

Mobley posted his 10th double-double of the season and set his season high in blocks Wednesday, but his contributions were not enough to propel Cleveland to victory. Mobley has been on quite the tear recently, averaging 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 threes shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep across 33.7 minutes in his last seven games.