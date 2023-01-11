Mobley finished Tuesday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist before fouling out in 37 minutes.

With frontcourt mate Jarrett Allen (illness) missing the entire second half, Mobley spend some more time at center than usual and ended up logging his most minutes in a game since Dec. 26. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft hasn't quite made the second-year leap many anticipated, but he's more or less head steady across the board in the counting-stats categories while taking a notable step forward in his efficiency. His effective field-goal percentage (56.2) and true shooting percentage (58.9) are both up four percentage points from his rookie season.