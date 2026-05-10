Mobley recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 victory over the Pistons in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley struggled from the charity stripe during Saturday's win but still made his defensive presence felt with two blocks. The fifth-year big man has recorded at least two blocks in three consecutive games and four times across 10 postseason contests. Through the first three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Mobley has averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 threes, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.6 minutes per game.