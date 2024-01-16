Mobley went through a conditioning workout Monday ahead of the Cavaliers' 109-91 win over the Bulls and said he remains on track with his projected 6-to-8-week recovery timeline from arthroscopic left knee surgery, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley missed four consecutive games due to the left knee issue before the Cavaliers announced Dec. 15 that he was set to undergo a procedure to remove loose bodies from the knee. Now approximately four weeks removed from surgery, Mobley said Monday that he's experienced no setbacks in his recovery and added that his knee is feeling improved. Mobley remains without a definitive target date for his return, though if he continues to respond well to conditioning work and gradually intensifies his on-court activities, he looks like he could make his return to the Cleveland lineup in the first or second week of February.