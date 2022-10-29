Mobley racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime victory over Boston.

Mobley notched his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds, his season-best mark. The second-year big quietly filled up the stat sheet, coming up one point shy of his season-high 20 in the previous game. He's also a solid contributor defensively, as he's managed at least one steal and one block in every game thus far.