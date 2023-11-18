Mobley ended Friday's 108-100 win over the Pistons with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

The third-year big produced his third straight double-double and his seventh in 12 games to begin the season, and Mobley has scored 10 points or more in all but one contest. Friday was also the first time in 2023-24 he failed to record a block, and while he doesn't appear to be headed for a breakout campaign, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is on pace to set new career highs in points (16.7 per game), boards (10.4), assists (3.1) and blocks (1.8).