The Cavaliers will pick up Mobley's third-year option, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley impressed as a rookie last season, racking up 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks over 33.8 minutes per contest, so it's no surprise the team will keep him around for a third campaign. Mobley will reprise his role in the frontcourt of an improved Cavs roster, but the addition of Donovan Mitchell could shift the balance of usage on offense.