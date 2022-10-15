The Cavaliers will pick up Mobley's third-year option, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mobley impressed as a rookie last season, racking up 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks over 33.8 minutes per contest, so it's no surprise the team will keep him around for a third campaign. Mobley will reprise his role in the frontcourt of an improved Cavs roster, but the addition of Donovan Mitchell could shift the balance of usage on offense.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Will dress for preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Could appear in preseason action•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Making progress in rehab•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Should be fine for opener•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sprains ankle•