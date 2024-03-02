Mobley had 22 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 110-100 victory over the Pistons.

Despite the fact Mobley had to deal all game long with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart down low, the Cavaliers' big man thrived and posted one of his best stat lines of the season while also finishing just three assists away from a triple-double. Mobley has been on a tear since the league resumed following the All-Star break, averaging 17.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest over his last six appearances.