Mobley produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 victory over Golden State.

Mobley led all players in Sunday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of five Cavaliers with a double-digit point total in a double-double effort against the Warriors. Mobley has been strong for Cleveland on the boards this season, tallying 10 or more rebounds in five of his seven appearances while tallying a double-double in four of those outings.