Mobley (knee) is expected to be cleared by Cleveland's medical staff to play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Mobley underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-December and was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. He resumed conditioning work in mid-January and is already nearing a return to game action after participating in on-court pregame workouts during Cleveland's recent four-game road trip. If he's cleared, Mobley will be under a minute restriction. "It will probably be a low-20-minutes-a-night workload to start with," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.