Mobley (ankle) will rejoin the action for Friday's preseason finale versus the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley had hoped to get in some action before the preseason concludes and will indeed get a tune-up game Friday. Assuming he avoids a setback in the contest, the second-year forward is primed to start in the frontcourt alongside Jarrett Allen in 2022-23.