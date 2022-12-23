Mobley (knee) will play during Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The big man was initially questionable but is good to go. This month, he's averaging 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.5 minutes. However, he hasn't posted a double-double since Dec. 12.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Questionable Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Minimal impact despite victory•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sets new season high in assists•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Records double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Modest production in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Snatches double-digit boards again•