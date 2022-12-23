Mobley (knee) will play during Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The big man was initially questionable but is good to go. This month, he's averaging 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.5 minutes. However, he hasn't posted a double-double since Dec. 12.