Mobley (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mobley has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday with an ankle injury. Kevin Love will replace him in the starting lineup. Mobley's next chance to play is Monday's matchup with the Bulls.
