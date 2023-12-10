Mobley (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Magic.
Mobley will miss a second straight game due to left knee soreness. Monday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Mobley should be considered questionable, at best, for Tuesday's contest in Boston. Dean Wade should draw another start in Mobley's absence Monday.
