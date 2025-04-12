Mobley won't play Sunday against the Pacers due to low back soreness.

Mobley recorded a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Knicks on Friday, and the star forward, who earned an All-Star nod for the first time in his career this season, won't be available for the season finale. That way, he'll end his breakout year with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals per game across 71 contests. Mobley will have almost an entire week to rest before the start of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 19.