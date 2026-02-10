Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Mobley will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, and his next opportunity to return to action will come against Brooklyn on Feb. 19. With Dean Wade (ankle) also sidelined, Jaylon Tyson, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Sam Merrill are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.