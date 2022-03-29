X-rays of Mobley's sprained left ankle came back negative Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mobley appeared to land on another player's foot and turned his ankle during the first half of Monday's win over Orlando. He limped to the locker room shortly thereafter but was unable to return to the game. The negative X-rays are a positive sign, but the rookie isn't out of the woods yet, as the sprained ankle may still knock him out of a few contests. There'll likely be more clarity on how severe the injury is when Cleveland releases its official injury report for Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.