Cavaliers' George Hill: Absent from injury report
Hill (back) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers.
Hill came out of Game 1 with some back soreness following a performance of seven points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal across 19 minutes. After being able to go through Tuesday's practice, however, he's apparently feeling good enough to take the floor for Game 2.
