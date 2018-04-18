Hill (back) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers.

Hill came out of Game 1 with some back soreness following a performance of seven points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal across 19 minutes. After being able to go through Tuesday's practice, however, he's apparently feeling good enough to take the floor for Game 2.

