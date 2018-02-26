Hill mustered just two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 loss to the Spurs.

The backcourt duo of Hill and J.R. Smith came up small Sunday, and the former's scoring total was his lowest since arriving in Cleveland at the trade deadline. In addition to shooting poorly for the second time in the last three contests, it was also the first instance during that sample in which the 31-year-old took single-digit shot attempts. Hill isn't a particularly proficient facilitator, either, so his fantasy production sees a drastic downturn on nights when he can't get it going from the field.