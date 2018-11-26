Cavaliers' George Hill: Cleared for contact
Hill (shoulder) participated in contact drills Monday, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Hill has been sidelined since Nov. 7 with a shoulder injury. While the veteran guard is trending in the right direction, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. As such, Hill should continue to be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Yet to be cleared for contact•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: To miss two weeks with shoulder issue•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores season-high 22 in loss to Magic•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Hits teens in scoring in third straight•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Decent showing in starting role•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country