Cavaliers' George Hill: Cleared for Game 7
Hill (back) will play during Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. However, it's not confirmed that he will start.
Hill has missed the past three games due to back spasms, prompting Jose Calderon to draw three straight starts and average 3.7 points, 1.7 boards, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 17.7 minutes. Hill's condition has improved enough for him to take the floor, though coach Tyronn Lue has yet to reveal if he will assume his usual role in the starting five.
