Cavaliers' George Hill: Coming off bench for Game 7
Hill (back) will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hill has been cleared to play, but will come off the bench along with Jose Calderon, as coach Tyronn Lue is opting to start LeBron James at center. Over the first three games of the series, Hill has averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....