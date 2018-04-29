Hill (back) will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hill has been cleared to play, but will come off the bench along with Jose Calderon, as coach Tyronn Lue is opting to start LeBron James at center. Over the first three games of the series, Hill has averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.