Hill tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 win over the Nets.

Hill has LeBron James' confidence and has been a reliable anchor in the Cavs frontcourt. He's a much better fit for the Cavaliers as he doesn't have the 'me-first' attitude that Isaiah Thomas brought during his brief tenure. Hill knows his role and is more than willing to fill it in hopes of securing a championship, a goal that's eluded him in his 10-year career. In 28.0 minutes on the floor, he's averaged 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds since coming to Cleveland.