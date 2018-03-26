Cavaliers' George Hill: Contributes 17 points in win
Hill tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 win over the Nets.
Hill has LeBron James' confidence and has been a reliable anchor in the Cavs frontcourt. He's a much better fit for the Cavaliers as he doesn't have the 'me-first' attitude that Isaiah Thomas brought during his brief tenure. Hill knows his role and is more than willing to fill it in hopes of securing a championship, a goal that's eluded him in his 10-year career. In 28.0 minutes on the floor, he's averaged 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds since coming to Cleveland.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scorching hot in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Registers nine points in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays 30 minutes Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores 17 points in loss to Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores season-high 26 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Can't find net in Sunday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...