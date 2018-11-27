Cavaliers' George Hill: Could be back vs. OKC
Hill (shoulder) could make his return Wednesday against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Hill took contact and played 4-on-4 at Tuesday's practice, and he'll join the team as it travels to OKC later in the afternoon. Coach Larry Drew didn't say much about Hill's status, noting only that he's "progressing" and will have a chance to play Wednesday. The plan is for Hill to go through shootaround Wednesday, after which his status for the night's game will be updated.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Cleared for contact•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Yet to be cleared for contact•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: To miss two weeks with shoulder issue•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores season-high 22 in loss to Magic•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Hits teens in scoring in third straight•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country