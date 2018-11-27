Hill (shoulder) could make his return Wednesday against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Hill took contact and played 4-on-4 at Tuesday's practice, and he'll join the team as it travels to OKC later in the afternoon. Coach Larry Drew didn't say much about Hill's status, noting only that he's "progressing" and will have a chance to play Wednesday. The plan is for Hill to go through shootaround Wednesday, after which his status for the night's game will be updated.