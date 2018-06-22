Hill could see his role with the Cavs impacted by the team's selection of Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in Thursday's draft.

When healthy, Hill was the regular starter at point guard after coming over from the Kings midway through the season. He had his ups and downs but strung together some solid performances in the postseason and represented one of Cleveland's few two-way options in the backcourt. The future of virtually the entire Cavs' roster is up in the air at this point as LeBron James' free agency saga drags on, but Hill is still under contract for $19 million in 2018-19. If he remains with the Cavs, he'll likely have to battle Sexton for minutes.