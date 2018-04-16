Cavaliers' George Hill: Dealing with sore back
Hill is battling some stiffness in his back following Sunday's Game 1 loss to Indiana, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hill was also dealing with a minor ankle injury heading into the weekend, and he was relatively ineffective in 19 minutes of action, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. While the Cavs have two full days off before Wednesday's Game 2, coach Ty Lue indicated that he's concerned about Hill's availability, so the situation is certainly something to monitor over the next 48 hours. "(Hill is) stiff," Lue said Monday. "Couldn't do a lot today. Getting a lot of treatment and see how he feels going forward."
