Cavaliers' George Hill: Decent showing in starting role
Hill totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Raptors.
Hill started as expected and played 31 minutes, finishing with 15 points and seven assists. Despite the Cavaliers drafting rookie guard Collin Sexton, Hill appears to have the starting role locked up, at least for the time being. Hill was undrafted in many formats and while this was likely warranted in standard leagues, he is certainly worth grabbing in slightly deeper formats if you are in need of a point guard with a low ceiling but relatively high floor.
