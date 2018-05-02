Hill tallied just four points to go with three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over Toronto.

Hill moved back into the starting lineup Tuesday but was unable to put up any kind of valuable production. He offers the team a secondary ball-handling option but other than that serves no purpose other than some length on the defensive end. The Cavaliers got some production from other areas in this one but Hill will need to lift his game if they hope to steal another game in Toronto on Thursday.