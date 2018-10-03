Hill posted one points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics.

Hill drew the start over rookie Collin Sexton, though was convincingly outplayed by the rookie. After joining the Cavs last season, Hill averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 27.9 minutes. He may be in line for a similar role, but that would put him on the fringes of fantasy relevancy.