Cavaliers' George Hill: Doesn't play Friday
Hill (shoulder) was unavailable for Friday's matchup with Boston.
As expected, Hill didn't take the court while continuing to battle back from a shoulder injury. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday against Toronto.
