Cavaliers' George Hill: Doubtful to make team debut Friday
Hill is doubtful to make his Cavaliers debut during Friday's contest against the Hawks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
With Hill having to travel to Atlanta and pass physicals, it's unlikely he'll be prepared to face off against the Hawks on Friday. That means his team debut will likely occur Sunday against the Celtics. For Friday's tilt, Jose Calderon will probably see a significant bump in minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Kings' George Hill: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Not in starting five Friday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...