Hill is doubtful to make his Cavaliers debut during Friday's contest against the Hawks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

With Hill having to travel to Atlanta and pass physicals, it's unlikely he'll be prepared to face off against the Hawks on Friday. That means his team debut will likely occur Sunday against the Celtics. For Friday's tilt, Jose Calderon will probably see a significant bump in minutes.

