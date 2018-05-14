Hill mustered just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across 28 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Hill surprisingly failed to do anything but score over his time on the court, and his point total was his lowest since Game 1 of the semifinal round versus the Raptors. Like the majority of his teammates, the veteran simply didn't have much to offer Sunday, a matter he'll look to rectify when the Cavaliers attempt to even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.