Cavaliers' George Hill: Empty stat line in Game 1 loss
Hill mustered just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across 28 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
Hill surprisingly failed to do anything but score over his time on the court, and his point total was his lowest since Game 1 of the semifinal round versus the Raptors. Like the majority of his teammates, the veteran simply didn't have much to offer Sunday, a matter he'll look to rectify when the Cavaliers attempt to even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays well in series ending annihilation•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Strong complementary production in Game 3 win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays better in Game 2 victory•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Disappoints in start Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Will start Game 1 vs. Raptors•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: 'Good to go' for Game 1•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....