Cavaliers' George Hill: Goes for 13 points Friday
Hill registered 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during a 92-90 loss to the Pacers on Friday.
Hill had his best game of the series in the loss as he was one of three players on the team to score in double figures. It was still a fairly average effort from him, as he only received 23 minutes and contributed minimal supporting stats. Hill hasn't been much of a factor so far in the series.
