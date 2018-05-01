Hill (back) is "good to go" for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN Reports.

Those words came straight from the mouth of Cavs coach Ty Lue, who confirmed Hill will play but declined to reveal his Game 1 starting lineup. Hill missed Games 4, 5 and 6 of the first-round series while battling back spasms, but he returned for Game 7 and played 19 minutes off the bench, finishing with 11 points (9-11 FT), six rebounds and three assists. Jose Calderon did not see the floor in Game 7, while Jordan Clarkson (11) and Rodney Hood (7) combined to play just 18 minutes.