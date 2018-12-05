Hill (shoulder) will be available Wednesday against the Warriors, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

No surprise here, though it's worth noting that Hill did not face a minutes restriction Monday against the Nets, which ran contrary to coach Larry Drew's comments before the game. Drew indicated that Hill would play roughly 20 minutes, but he ultimately stayed on the floor for 35 minutes and finished with six points, five rebounds, and two assists.

