Cavaliers' George Hill: Good to go Wednesday
Hill (shoulder) will be available Wednesday against the Warriors, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
No surprise here, though it's worth noting that Hill did not face a minutes restriction Monday against the Nets, which ran contrary to coach Larry Drew's comments before the game. Drew indicated that Hill would play roughly 20 minutes, but he ultimately stayed on the floor for 35 minutes and finished with six points, five rebounds, and two assists.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Will be limited Monday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays 18 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Will play on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Questionable Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Doesn't play Friday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.