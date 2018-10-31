Cavaliers' George Hill: Hits teens in scoring in third straight
Hill provided 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 136-114 win over the Hawks.
Cleveland was able to blow the game open after three quarters, allowing Hill to pick up some rest down the stretch while rookie point guard Collin Sexton (17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes) while directing the offense. That didn't prevent Hill from reaching the teens in scoring for the third straight contest, though as per usual, it didn't come with much notable production in other categories. Hill is averaging 25.7 minutes per game on the season, but he'll likely see that figure trend downward as the campaign unfolds with the 1-6 Cavaliers expected to make finding time for Sexton more of a priority.
