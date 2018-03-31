Cavaliers' George Hill: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle injury
Hill suffered a left ankle injury during Friday's game against the Pelicans and won't return, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hill appeared to roll his ankle on a Pelicans' defender during the second half of Friday's contest, eventually being helped to the locker room. The exact severity of it is still unclear and he'll likely undergo additional tests following the game. Until more information is provided, consider Hill questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks. Before leaving Friday's matchup, Hill posted eight points (4-7 FG) and two turnovers across 22 minutes.
