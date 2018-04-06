Hill (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hill is still nursing a left ankle sprain and is on track to miss his fourth straight game. It's still unclear exactly how severe Hill's injury is, and with the playoffs just around the corner, there haven't been many, if any, encouraging signs in terms of the point guard's progress. For now, Hill will continue to be evaluated on a a game-to-game basis.