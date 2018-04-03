Hill (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

The sprained left ankle will confine Hill to the sideline for the second straight game, though the Cavaliers could get some reinforcement in the backcourt with Kyle Korver (foot) listed as questionable Tuesday following a seven-game absence. Jose Calderon entered the starting five in Sunday's 98-87 win over the Mavericks and will presumably be in line for another nod at point guard Tuesday with Hill out of commission.