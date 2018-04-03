Cavaliers' George Hill: Listed as out Tuesday
Hill (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
The sprained left ankle will confine Hill to the sideline for the second straight game, though the Cavaliers could get some reinforcement in the backcourt with Kyle Korver (foot) listed as questionable Tuesday following a seven-game absence. Jose Calderon entered the starting five in Sunday's 98-87 win over the Mavericks and will presumably be in line for another nod at point guard Tuesday with Hill out of commission.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Contributes 17 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scorching hot in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Registers nine points in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays 30 minutes Wednesday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...