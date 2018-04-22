Cavaliers' George Hill: MRI reveals 'nothing major'
Hill's (back) MRI revealed "nothing major" and he remains questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hill has been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, so an MRI was taken to check if it was anything more serious. With things coming back clean, the team has opted to mark him a 50/50 shot to appear in Game 4. More information on his status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.
