Cavaliers' George Hill: Much better in Game Three victory
Hill totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 thrashing of Boston.
Hill began the game on fire, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers took control early. Although he slowed over the course of the game, his effort was much improved and he also took care of the ball, registering zero turnovers in his 29 minutes. Boston will be much better in Game Four and Hill is once again going to have come out with an aggressive mindset as the Cavaliers try to level things up.
More News
